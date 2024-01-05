FY2023 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Increased by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $18.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.44. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.80 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $486.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.