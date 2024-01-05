FY2023 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Increased by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $18.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.44. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.80 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:MLM opened at $486.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.08.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.