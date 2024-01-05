FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 747.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 27,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

