FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Issued By Zacks Research

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $31.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $31.46. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $466.50 on Thursday. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

