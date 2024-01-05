FY2024 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Lowered by Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

HR opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

