GAM Holding AG Sells 4,359 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

