Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 8,705 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

