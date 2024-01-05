Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AJX opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.95. Great Ajax has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

