GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 63,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

