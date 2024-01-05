Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guess? were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.88. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,971,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

