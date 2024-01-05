Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 10,773 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 76,546 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRBY stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

