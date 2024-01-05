Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 800 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,137 shares during the period.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $31,831.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $965,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $31,831.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $965,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $484,176.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,663 shares of company stock worth $2,832,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.