Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HNI were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,612.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,350.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $189,612.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,350.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

