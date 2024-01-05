Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

About Rocket Companies

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

