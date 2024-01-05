Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.34.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.