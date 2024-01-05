Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,645,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 313,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $47.93.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Compass Point increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

