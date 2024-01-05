Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,300 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

