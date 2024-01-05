Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Endava were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Endava by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Endava Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

