Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,664.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

