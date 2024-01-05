Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $298,000 Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,516,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,587,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after buying an additional 433,376 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.