Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

