Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

