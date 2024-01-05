Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.86 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

