Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $38,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of VCYT opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

