Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $243,000 in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 149.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,023 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 913,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

