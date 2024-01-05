Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $257,000 in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.2 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STEP

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.