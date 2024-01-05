Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $278,000 in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth $2,057,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $79,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.45 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,057.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,898.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

