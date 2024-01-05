Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $278,000 in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth $2,057,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $79,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Stock Performance
UPBD opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.45 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.
Upbound Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,057.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UPBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group
Insider Transactions at Upbound Group
In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,898.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Upbound Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.