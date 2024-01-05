Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in StepStone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 70.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

