Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,195 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Elme Communities by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,653,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Elme Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

