Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 900 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $47,254,000.

NSIT stock opened at $176.22 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.56 and a 1-year high of $186.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

