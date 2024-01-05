Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,900 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Q2 were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 681.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,176 shares of company stock worth $2,556,302. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

