Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $243,000 Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Music Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.