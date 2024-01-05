Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $15,940,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $133,000.
PHINIA Stock Performance
NYSE PHIN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
PHINIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.
PHINIA Company Profile
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
