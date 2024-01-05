Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,551 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $144.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

