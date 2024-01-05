Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 2,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Happiness Development Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Free Report) by 105.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

