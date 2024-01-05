HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.31. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $309,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,634 shares of company stock worth $16,393,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

