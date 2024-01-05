HC Wainwright Comments on Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Biora Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.18.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.
Biora Therapeutics Company Profile
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
Further Reading
