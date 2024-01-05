HC Wainwright Comments on Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Biora Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.18.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.96. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

