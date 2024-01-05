HC Wainwright Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.88 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of CORT opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $504,073.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,879. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

