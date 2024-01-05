Head-To-Head Analysis: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) versus Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 10.44% 13.06% 0.92% Middlefield Banc 19.26% 9.73% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Trust and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 8 2 0 2.09 Middlefield Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northern Trust currently has a consensus target price of $79.68, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.04%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Northern Trust.

81.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $7.75 billion 2.20 $1.34 billion $5.27 15.63 Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.92 $15.67 million $2.23 13.41

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northern Trust pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Middlefield Banc on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

