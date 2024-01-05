Head-To-Head Analysis: Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Osisko Mining and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

This table compares Osisko Mining and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A -$4.49 million $0.42 4.66 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $14.53 million ($0.04) -149.63

Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.63% -1.26% Gatos Silver N/A -0.93% -0.85%

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Osisko Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

