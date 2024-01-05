Head-To-Head Comparison: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) versus Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK)

Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive -39.56% 14.18% 12.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Benchmark Energy and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Benchmark Energy and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.39%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Energy and DoubleDown Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million N/A -$233.98 million ($2.41) -3.40

Benchmark Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoubleDown Interactive.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Benchmark Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

