Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.