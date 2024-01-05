Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

