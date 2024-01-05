Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.