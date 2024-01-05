HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

