Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,425,000 after buying an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 476,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 960,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

HIW opened at $22.76 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

