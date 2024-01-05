Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 48,345 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

