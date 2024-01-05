HT Partners LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.52. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

