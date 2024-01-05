Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hycroft Mining stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

