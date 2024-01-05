ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ICF International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.40.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.14 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

