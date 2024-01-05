Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 5,390,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,037,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,536,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 127.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter valued at $8,138,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immatics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immatics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Immatics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $821.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a negative net margin of 113.43%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immatics

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.